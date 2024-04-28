NFL player Tank Dell shot in Sanford, team says

SANFORD, Fla. — According to a statement released by the Houston Texans, wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a minor wound after being shot in Sanford.

The team posted on social media that Dell has been released from the hospital and is “in good spirits”.

“We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate,” the team wrote.

Channel 9 contacted the Sanford Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s office and they both confirmed there were no other shootings reported in Sanford’s jurisdiction besides the 10 injured at Cabana Live.

Dell played football at Daytona Beach’s Mainland High School before he attended college in Houston and was drafted by the Texans.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/0ISsjlMHr0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2024

