Roads closed after 2nd brush fire in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Fire Rescue are battling a second brush fire in Palm Bay this weekend.

The fire rescue said the brush fire is around Malabar Road and Babcock Street at the southeast intersection.

Fire officials said the brush fire is about 20 to 30 acres, with several structures in the path of the fire.

Officials said the roads are closed and are advising residents to avoid the area.

Officials said that there is mutual aid from several nearby agencies.

