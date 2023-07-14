Daytona Beach debates fixing or relocating hurricane-damaged tennis courts

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Daytona Beach is working with FEMA to estimate the cost of repairing its recreational tennis courts that were demolished by Hurricane Ian in 2022 and again by Hurricane Nicole.

On Friday, FEMA representatives went out to inspect the damages of the six courts along Jackie Robinson Parkway. But the city is still determining if the courts are worth saving or if they should pass the land to the ballpark.

“It’s not off the table. We’re just making sure we spend the taxpayers’ money wisely,” City Manager Deric Feacher said.

The City Island Tennis Center has been around for decades. There were plans to resurface the courts until the hurricane caused more damage.

“The city was planning to renovate and resurface the courts before Hurricane Ian and Nicole. After that took place, the consultants came in and said because of the amount of water on the court the resurfacing on the courts could not just simply be done,” Feacher said.

There have also been talks about relocating the courts someday. So with the needed repairs possibly costing upwards of a million dollars, officials are weighing whether its worth it to fix them.

Mayor Derrick Henry said he believes the tennis court should be moved so nearby university students and residents can use a brand new court.

The city is also looking at a lease agreement for the Tortugas baseball team that could possibly mean expanding into where the courts are.

