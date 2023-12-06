Daytona Beach residents raise concerns about plans for former Hard Rock Hotel site

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Some Daytona Beach residents are raising concerns ahead of a rezoning meeting for a large plot of vacant land off South Atlantic Avenue, just a few blocks north of the Silver Beach approach.

The site was initially supposed to be where the Hard Rock Hotel was going to be built, but those plans fell through.

The owner’s rights to build on the property have expired and now they’re looking to put them back in place.

The city said so far, it has only received a request to rezone the land back to a designated tourist area. However, if that is approved, the owner would have the authority to develop the land.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they don’t want to see another hotel or condo complex built on the land.

“Maybe some kind of restaurant complex, maybe with a little pharmacy or food shop,” said Jenny Nazak.

“A park, a restaurant, a grocery store even but no more condos or hotels,” said Steve Daly.

The city said the Planned Development Agreement, or PD, was originally for a hotel, but it has since expired.

In the last year, there was a meeting to develop the land into a resort style hotel, but the city said there have been no follow up meetings.

Residents are invited to a meeting Monday, December 11, at 6 p.m. where they’ll be able to ask questions and share input about the rezone request. It is at the Daytona Grande Ocean Front Hotel.

