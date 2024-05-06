Deadly crash blocks northbound lanes of I-95 in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A deadly crash caused the closure of northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on Monday afternoon in Ormond Beach.

The crash, which was reported at 3:45 p.m., happened near Mile Marker 272 -- not far from North U.S. Highway 1.

Northbound lanes are completely blocked, and southbound traffic has slowed to a crawl.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Drivers need to use caution in the area and find an alternate route,” the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement.

See a map of the scene below:

