Deadly crash closes stretch of International Speedway Boulevard near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has shut down a portion of US-92 near DeLand, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 5 a.m., troopers responded to International Speedway Boulevard at Lanscam Lane.

FHP said westbound lanes of ISB are blocked while troopers conduct their crash investigation.

READ: More Floridians arrive in Orlando from Haiti

Troopers have not released details about the person who was struck and killed but said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Alexa Lorenzo’s live traffic updates on Eyewitness News This Morning for updates on this breaking story.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group