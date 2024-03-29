More Floridians arrive in Orlando from Haiti

ORLANDO, Fla. — State officials continue to pull more Floridians out of Haiti.

A group of 32 people, including 10 children, landed at Orlando International Airport on Thursday night.

They are among the more than 100 Florida residents that the state has evacuated amid gang violence in Haiti.

Haiti flight arrives in Orlando Another flight from Haiti arrived in Orlando on Thursday night. (Mike Jachles/FloridaPIOs)

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about the state’s efforts at a press conference Thursday.

“It’s not just chartering a plane and like orderly people get on, I mean there are people in situations that require assistance on the ground to get people where they need to go, and our guys have been able to do that,” DeSantis said.

Hundreds of Americans remain trapped in Haiti.

