Deadly crash shuts down stretch of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash along Interstate 4 in Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the westbound lanes near mile marker 67.

That’s in the Lake Buena Vista area, near the Osceola County line.

As of 4:30 a.m., FHP indicated the closure of all westbound lanes of I-4 in this area.

Westbound traffic was being diverted off I-4 at exit 67.

WFTV is working to gather more details about the crash.

Channel 9′s Alexa Lorenza is monitoring traffic in the area and will have live updates on this deadly crash on Eyewitness News beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Stay with WFTV.com for the latest on this story.

