FHP: Driver sought after pedestrian dies in crash on US 1 near Sharpes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a man died after he was hit by three vehicles along US-1 in Brevard County on Monday.

Around 4 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Fairview Avenue near Sharpes. Troopers said the crash involved three vehicles that struck a man who was walking along US 1.

The man, 48, died at the crash site.

FHP did not release his name but said he was from Port Salerno and officials are working to notify his family members.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash and said that one of the three motorists who hit the man left the area after the collision.

FHP said the crash happened when a Nissan Rogue and a Dodge Ram pickup truck were traveling southbound on US-1, approaching Fairview Avenue.

Both vehicles were in the outside lane, as was a third vehicle

The man was walking in a southbound turn lane when he was struck by the Nissan and then the pickup truck.

Troopers determined that the third driver’s vehicle also collided with the pedestrian, who died at the crash location.

Investigators could not provide a description of that driver or their vehicle but said are looking for tips.

They urge anyone with information about this crash to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

FHP is reminding drivers that it’s against the law to leave the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death.

Officials said if you are involved in a crash, you should stay at the scene, call for help, and follow these steps:

Make sure you and any passengers are okay. Remain calm.

If possible, move to the side of the road. Remove your keys if you get out of your vehicle, move off the roadway, and stay in a safe area.

Check on others involved. Call 911 if anyone might be injured or a vehicle is inoperable.

If there are no injuries or major property damage, gather information. Get the name, driver’s license, insurance, and tag information from the other driver(s).

Take photos of the vehicles and information if you can’t write it down and then file a report online.

Troopers emphasize that leaving the scene of a crash will only make matters worse.

Staying at the scene will not only spare a driver significant legal penalties, but it may save a life.

