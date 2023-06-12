WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lights up night sky before launching Starlink satellites into orbit

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another batch of Starlink satellites is in orbit following an early-morning rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX sent a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at 3:10 a.m. Monday.

See the Falcon 9′s liftoff below

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites from CCSFS (SpaceX)

The 52 Starlink satellites were later released over the western Pacific Ocean.

READ: Brightline will test trains up to 79 mph this week in Brevard County

Falcon 9 launches 52 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/5O54cXO8qv — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 12, 2023

SpaceX confirmed that 8 minutes after liftoff, the first stage of the booster landed on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions,” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/ttm6F0auDU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 12, 2023

The launch marked the 20th Starlink mission for SpaceX in 2023.

WATCH: Trappers wrangle 10-foot crocodile found inside Florida swimming pool

The company has also scheduled a launch for Monday afternoon from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group