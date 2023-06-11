Brightline will test trains up to 79 mph this week in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline will continue critical work on its Orlando extension this week.

High-speed testing is currently underway in Brevard County.

Passenger trains will reach 79 miles per hour.

Drivers may notice flaggers at 27 crossings throughout the county as they test the new signal systems and work to commission a second track.

People should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.

Brightline reminds the public not to try to beat a train and only cross the tracks when there is a designated crossing.

This round of testing will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday.

The crossing locations will be in Melbourne, Malabar, Palm Bay and Grant-Valkaria.

Brightline expects to test at speeds of 110 miles per hour later this month.

