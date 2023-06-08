Crews clean up damage after tornado hits Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are cleaning up in Brevard County after a tornado caused damage Wednesday afternoon.

Some residents near Satellite Beach said their homes were damaged when a severe storm moved into their neighborhood.

The National Weather Service surveyed the area Thursday morning and determined that an EF-1 tornado formed near South Patrick Shores.

A tornado warning was sent out as storms intensified around 5:30 p.m.

After Wednesday’s storm struck, debris and property damage were seen in the area.

One resident told Channel 9 that a shed flipped over and landed on his property.

Some power lines were also down in the area.

