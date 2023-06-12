WATCH: Trappers wrangle 10-foot crocodile found inside Florida swimming pool

PLANTATION KEY, Fla. — A crocodile is back in its home waters after a not-so-leisurely dip in a Florida homeowner’s pool.

The beast fought back when trappers tried to pull him out of the water.

The large reptile was found Sunday morning in Monroe County.

After a few attempts, the trappers finally got the 10-foot crocodile under control.

They later released it back in its normal habitat.

Crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida.

