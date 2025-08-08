Deadly crash slows traffic on I-95

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash is slowing traffic along Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the scene near mile marker 289 in Palm Coast shortly after 3 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95.

Flagler County deadly crash on I-95 The crash happened Friday morning near Palm Coast. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Eyewitness News has reached out to FHP for more details about the fatal crash.

As of 6 a.m., the agency’s website reported that the left and center lanes of I-95 remained blocked in this area.

WFTV’s Alexa Lorenzo has been monitoring the slowdowns all morning long.

