Police: Woman’s nephew shot, killed her boyfriend; is now considered ‘armed and dangerous’

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police said a woman’s nephew shot and killed her live-in boyfriend on Thursday night. Officers said they’re still searching for her nephew and he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police said they are searching for Joel Ferrer, 22.

Officers said Ferrer shot David Jackson, 41, inside an apartment at Goldelm at Regency Oaks Apartments off East Semoran Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said Jackson confronted Ferrer because Ferrer was mishandling a handgun. Officers said Ferrer eventually fire shots at Jackson, hitting him several times.

Police said Ferrer immediately fled the scene, and Jackson died at a nearby hospital.

Police said they have an arrest warrant for Ferrer for second-degree murder.

“The Casselberry Police Department strongly encourages Joel to turn himself in, so this incident can be resolved,” the department said in a statement.

