Deadly shooting reported in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting was reported late Thursday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Southeast 174th Place Road near Southeast Highway 42 and U.S. Highway 27.

Detectives said they will release more details momentarily.

