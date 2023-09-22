Police investigation delays first Brightline train from Miami to Orlando

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida are investigating a deadly crash involving a Brightline train Friday morning.

Police said a deadly collision involving a Brightline train and a pedestrian happened at SE 2nd Avenue and SE 4th Street in Delray Beach.

Brightline officials said its South Florida train service was delayed Friday morning due to a reported suicide.

Police have not released any details on the person who died.

BREAKING! Delray Beach police are investigating a fatal collision involving a Brightline train and pedestrian at SE 2nd Ave and SE 4th St. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6Dn0zXtEqb — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) September 22, 2023

Officials said the Brightline train was not headed to Central Florida and was a different train on a different track.

