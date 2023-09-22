Local

Police investigation delays first Brightline train from Miami to Orlando

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida are investigating a deadly crash involving a Brightline train Friday morning.

Police said a deadly collision involving a Brightline train and a pedestrian happened at SE 2nd Avenue and SE 4th Street in Delray Beach.

Brightline officials said its South Florida train service was delayed Friday morning due to a reported suicide.

Police have not released any details on the person who died.

Officials said the Brightline train was not headed to Central Florida and was a different train on a different track.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

