  • Death investigation underway after man's body found near Sand Lake Road, deputies say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Cierra Putman

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on a service road parallel to Sand Lake Road in Orange County, deputies said.

    The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said there was evidence of trauma to the man’s body, but they have not said how he died or if they are investigating it as a homicide. They responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

    People who believe they are related to the man said they are distraught and want to find out what happened to their loved one.

    Deputies have not released the man’s name.

    This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

