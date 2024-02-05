Defaced tribute sign at Pulse interim memorial draws criticism from grassroots group

ORLANDO, Fla. — A group that says it represents Pulse nightclub survivors and victims’ families is speaking out after a sign at the interim memorial on Orange Avenue may have been vandalized over the weekend.

Channel 9 visited the site Sunday afternoon and saw what appeared to be graffiti at the base of the sign.

Pulse sign graffiti Pulse tribute sign defaced (WFTV staff)

“Pulse Families and Survivors for Justice” shared the following statement with Eyewitness News:

“Since the City has taken over the site, we had expected security to improve, but they have failed to keep it safe from defacement. Cutting the 24-hour security was obviously the wrong thing to do.”

On its website, the group identifies as “a grassroots collective of those affected both directly and indirectly by the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub ... made up of survivors, families of those murdered, and members of the local LGBTQ+ community.”

WFTV has reached out to City of Orlando and Orlando Police Department and will update this story up once responses are received.

