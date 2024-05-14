Defense for woman charged in fatal shooting through front door claims PTSD, seeks DCF records

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of shooting and killing a young mother through a door could claim she was suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in her trial.

Attorneys for 59-year-old Susan Lorincz were present for a hearing in the case Tuesday morning. Lorincz did not attend.

On June 2, 2023, deputies say Lorincz shot and killed 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens in front of her young children.

Now, prosecutors are trying to get ahead of that possible PTSD defense.

Tuesday’s hearing was held to determine whether Lorincz’ defense can have access to the victim’s records from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The judge questioned how those records would be relevant in a case where Lorincz is the one charged with manslaughter for Owens’ death.

“Bringing up someone’s past to prove some sort of bad character is always something that is questioned,” Owens family Attorney Anthony Thomas said. “Especially when self-defense is raised.”

New court documents filed reveal Lorincz’ attorney is working to keep every defense angle open, including a claim that she suffers from PTSD and other ailments related to a friend who was sexually assaulted and other childhood trauma.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to prevent her from arguing that her mental capacity, or diminished capacity, alleviated her of any criminal responsibility in the shooting.

Nearly a year after the shooting, Owens’ mother says this week in particular has been trying for her children.

“Very difficult first mothers day,” Owens mother Pamela Dias said. “Tried to attend church service…we were unable to attend fully.”

Investigators say Lorincz fired her gun through the door of her Ocala home, killing Owens.

The young mother was walking to the door to speak with Lorincz about a dispute involving her children.

“We tried to visit the cemetery,” Dias recalled. “Felt like we were back there burying her all over again…very difficult time for us.”

A judge said Tuesday he will review the Owens DCF records first to determine if they are even relevant to the case.

As for the PTSD claim, Lorincz’ attorney has filed a motion pushing back against prosecutors’ claims that they can’t use that as part of their defense.

There has been no paperwork filed for an insanity defense.

