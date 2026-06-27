DELAND, Fla. — A DeLand-based nonprofit says they have just months to find a new home base for dozens of elderly animals.

Journey’s End has operated as an animal sanctuary in DeLand for about 40 years. They take in difficult-to-place cats, dogs and farm animals who might otherwise be put down.

Currently, the organization houses 37 cats, 8 dogs, 3 pigs, and 3 sheep who were unwanted, abandoned, or disabled.

The non-profit operates on 5 acres of land along Mercers Fernery Rd.

According to the non-profit’s vice president, last month the property’s new owner sent them a notice stating they have new plans for the site.

The organization needs to relocate by September 30th and stated they are desperate for the community’s help in finding a new property.

0 of 8 DeLand animal sanctuary races to find new home base for dozens of elderly animals Journey’s End has operated as an animal sanctuary in DeLand for about 40 years DeLand animal sanctuary races to find new home base for dozens of elderly animals Journey’s End has operated as an animal sanctuary in DeLand for about 40 years DeLand animal sanctuary races to find new home base for dozens of elderly animals Journey’s End has operated as an animal sanctuary in DeLand for about 40 years DeLand animal sanctuary races to find new home base for dozens of elderly animals Journey’s End has operated as an animal sanctuary in DeLand for about 40 years DeLand animal sanctuary races to find new home base for dozens of elderly animals Journey’s End has operated as an animal sanctuary in DeLand for about 40 years DeLand animal sanctuary races to find new home base for dozens of elderly animals Journey’s End has operated as an animal sanctuary in DeLand for about 40 years DeLand animal sanctuary races to find new home base for dozens of elderly animals Journey’s End has operated as an animal sanctuary in DeLand for about 40 years

“It’s frightening to think we have nowhere to go at this point. It’s going to be difficult to leave here, but we’re so dedicated to the cause. It’s not an option to fail,” said Mary Lou Dean, Vice President, Journey’s End.

Dean said the organization is working with realtors to secure a new spot for the sanctuary; however, the costs are more than the organization had anticipated.

“We are fast and furious looking for new property. We have 5 acres here. We’re looking at least 3 for our farm animals to graze,” said Mary Lou.

Journey’s End is accepting donations for the move.

The organization is also asking anyone who might know of available property in West Volusia to contact them at 386-469-9124.

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