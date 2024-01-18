DeLand leaders change rules to allow medical marijuana facilities

DELAND, Fla. — Commissioners in Deland made changes to some zoning rules.

The change now allows medical marijuana treatment centers to open inside the city.

Since 2017, the city has prohibited medical marijuana-related facilities.

However, now treatment centers and dispensaries can operate in the same zoning districts as drugstores and pharmacies.

The city commission unanimously approved that zoning change.

