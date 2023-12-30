Company fights jump in costs for medical marijuana operators in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A company is fighting a dramatic jump in costs for medical marijuana operators in Florida.

It used to cost companies in Florida $60,000 to renew their medical marijuana license.

The Florida Department of Health hiked that to $1.33 million late last year.

Watch: Medical marijuana & gun ownership: What are your rights?

Sanctuary Cannabis challenged that increase.

It argued the large fee doesn’t consider the millions of dollars the state collects from medical marijuana patients.

See: Large amount of marijuana washes ashore on Florida beach

A judge sided with the state exactly one month ago.

The judge cited a state law that says the license renewal fees need to cover the cost of operating the medical marijuana program in Florida.

Read: Florida Supreme Court hears arguments on adding recreational marijuana vote next November

Sanctuary Cannabis filed an appeal last week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group