Large amount of marijuana washes ashore on Florida beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — It’s not something you’d expect to see on your beach trip.

Police near Jacksonville are trying to find the source of marijuana that washed on shore.

The drugs washed up Saturday on Neptune Beach.

Police said the container was likely broken open at sea and separated before coming on shore.

The police department asked people to stay away while it was cleaned up, but that didn’t stop people from seeing it for themselves.

Neptune Beach police also warned anyone who was hoping to take some home, that the marijuana had likely rotted and degraded while in the water.

