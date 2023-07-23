Daytona Beach Police: Do you know these dogs?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department said they are searching for the owners of two dogs found at North Street and Washington Street early Tuesday morning.

The dogs are temporarily being housed at the police department located at 129 Valor Blvd police said.

The Daytona Police Department are asking anyone that has information that will help reunite the dogs with their owner to call 386-671-5100 or DM the police on their Facebook page.

