FHP: Central Florida woman killed in Polk County DUI crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a 36-year-old Winter Haven woman has died of her injuries after an accused DUI driver slammed into her vehicle early Sunday morning.

Troopers said at 4:10a.m, Quarpaesha Raquel Prather, 31, of Lakeland was traveling eastbound on State Route 400 in the outside lane approaching Galloway Road.

According to the news release, the victim was also traveling eastbound.

Investigators said Prather collided with the rear end of the female victim’s car.

The impact caused the victim’s car to rotate and overturn into the south shoulder of the highway, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the victim was ejected from her car and suffered fatal injuries.

Prather was arrested and brought to the Polk County Jail.

