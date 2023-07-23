1 person killed in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning, the Orlando Police Department said.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 9:49 am at 6699 South Semoran Blvd., near the Lee Vista Promenade Shopping Plaza.

According to a news release, when officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures.

The man was taken to Advent Health East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said that, based on the initial investigation, an argument led to the man’s death.

