Man shot and killed in Orlando Saturday police said

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said they are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.

Police said at 2:35pm, they arrived at 1000 block of Dewitt Drive and found an adult male wounded.

Authorities said they immediately began to try and save his life.

The victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and declared dead, police said.

Investigators said they do not have any suspects at this time.

Police said it is an active investigation.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

