Police: Man arrested after breaking into several residences in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Monday morning for breaking into multiple homes in Lake Nona, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to 911 calls around 1 a.m. regarding a burglar breaking into several residences in the 11000 block of Lorenza Ln.

According to a news release, when the first officer arrived, he heard the man trying to break into another residence.

Then, more officers arrived, including an OPD K-9, to assist in the search for the suspect.

Police said the suspect tried to run away through the exit of the community he was breaking into.

Around 1:30 a.m., the suspect was arrested and identified as 26-year-old Brayan Rodriguez.

Investigators said he was a suspect in several other burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area that happened a few nights prior.

According to jail records, Rodriguez bonded out of jail on July 18; he was facing charges of burglary and attempted burglary.

SERIAL BURGLAR CAUGHT: The Orlando Police Department has arrested a man suspected of several burglaries in the city of Orlando. Brayan Rodriguez (DOB 11/18/96) was arrested on July 17th, 2023 after breaking into/attempting to break into residences in the Lake Nona area. pic.twitter.com/pgRD15vAd9 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 22, 2023

