Bicyclist killed after being hit by SUV in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County Friday night.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. near S Ridgewood Avenue and Harbor Road.

Troopers said a Range Rover SUV was traveling south, approaching Harbor Road in the outside lane, when the front of the car hit a bicyclist traveling between the outside lane and the outside paved shoulder.

Read: Heat advisory issued Saturday for all of Central Florida

Investigators said the SUV driver, a 40-year-old woman from Port Orange, did not see the bicyclist in the lane because it had no lights.

She was not injured and remained on scene, officials said.

Read: Recruiters inside jail are working for human traffickers, advocate says

The bicyclist, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said this crash remains under investigation.





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group