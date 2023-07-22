Heat advisory issued Saturday for all of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another scorcher for Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs would reach the mid-90s this afternoon, with heat index values climbing to 108 to 111 degrees.

Due to these high levels, a heat advisory was issued for all of Central Florida this afternoon.

Stay safe in the heat, take lots of breaks, find shade and drink lots of water today.

Showers and storms will develop later this afternoon and evening.

These showers and storms will favor our beaches today.

