Seminole County firefighters battle house fire in Winter Park

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning in Winter Park.

Firefighters said the structure fire was on New Castle Court.

According to a news release, the occupants were alerted to the fire from smoke alarms, and everyone evacuated safely.

No injuries were reported.

According to the Seminole County fire officials the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

