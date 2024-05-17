Bodycam video shows when first responders arrived at Marion County bus crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released body camera video shows the moments first responders arrived on the scene of the Marion County bus crash that killed eight people and injured dozens of others.

It gives a glimpse of just how chaotic the scene was when first responders and good Samaritans tried to rescue migrant workers.

Xavier Casdellano was one of the Good Samaritans. He returned to the scene of the crash Thursday to pay his respects.

He said he saw Bryan Howard’s Ford Ranger swipe the bus.

“He went from one lane to hitting the bus. My wife yelled he’s coming at us too. He almost hit me,” Casdellano said.

The bus carrying 53 migrant workers tumbled through the field. Casdellano said he immediately ran to help.

“We opened the back door, some of them opened the other doors, and I held it for them when I started dragging people out as many as I can,” Casdellano said. “People fighting for their lives, people that didn’t make it, it’s something I can’t explain. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Good Samaritans helped drag workers out of the bus as first responders rushed to the scene. Dash cam video shows one of the Marion County deputies on the scene rushing through traffic to the crash site.

Body camera video picks up the deputy’s view at the crash.

“We have 53 patients. 13 in critical,” a deputy said over dispatch.

The video shows migrant workers standing outside the wrecked bus in shock.

Next to them were the bodies of their co-workers.

Survivors watched as firefighters climbed in the mangled bus--rescuing any survivors trapped inside around the disfigured metal and shattered windows.

“There’s several stuck inside the bus,” the deputy said over dispatch.

Casdellano said the horrific images are stuck in his head.

“I feel for the families. Eight people. That’s eight families that lost their son, their cousin, their father,” Casdellano said.

