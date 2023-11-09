Florida Supreme Court hears arguments on adding recreational marijuana vote next November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is weighing arguments on whether to put recreational marijuana on your ballot next November.
A proposed constitutional amendment would legalize the drug for people over 21.
Lawyers for Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and the State Chamber of Commerce said the amendment is misleading.
However, an attorney for the group backing the proposal disagrees.
“There is at least ambiguity in this ballot summary that a reasonable voter could look to and think that this will not be criminal under federal law,” said Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey DeSousa.
Justices have until April 1 to make a decision.
