Karma ruins Central Florida marijuana delivery

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

K-9 Karma Sheriff's K-9 poses by her discovery at Orlando Int'l Airport. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you were planning to retrieve a suitcase full of pot from baggage claim at Orlando International Airport, don’t bother.

Karma beat you to it.

Karma — an Orange County Sheriff’s Office K-9 — recently sniffed out the 18-pound stash of marijuana in a piece of luggage.

Officials bragged about her find on social media, praising the dog detective for her talents.

“Thanks to K-9 Karma and her skilled detection, these drugs will never make it to the streets of Orlando,” OCSO said.

Investigators also noted that Karma would like to meet the owner of the suitcase.

