Karma ruins Central Florida marijuana delivery

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you were planning to retrieve a suitcase full of pot from baggage claim at Orlando International Airport, don’t bother.

Karma beat you to it.

Karma — an Orange County Sheriff’s Office K-9 — recently sniffed out the 18-pound stash of marijuana in a piece of luggage.

Officials bragged about her find on social media, praising the dog detective for her talents.

“Thanks to K-9 Karma and her skilled detection, these drugs will never make it to the streets of Orlando,” OCSO said.

Investigators also noted that Karma would like to meet the owner of the suitcase.

OCSO K9 Karma would like to meet the owner of this suitcase found at baggage claim with 18lbs of marijuana inside of it. Thanks to K9 Karma and her skilled detection, these drugs will never make it to the streets of Orlando. pic.twitter.com/SZmy3HDIU8 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 7, 2023

