Delta adds nonstop England-to-Orlando flight

By Ryan Lynch and WFTV.com News Staff

Delta Air Lines A Delta airlines plane is seen as it comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Delta Air Lines is launching a new nonstop flight from Orlando to England.

The Atlanta-based company (NYSE: DAL) will offer seasonal service to London Heathrow Airport starting Oct. 26 in partnership with Virgin Atlantic. The route will be Delta’s only direct service from Florida to the U.K.

The service will run through March 29, and complement Virgin Atlantic’s existing daily Orlando to London Heathrow service.

