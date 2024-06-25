Travelers beware: Forgotten items slow security lines at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A table overflowing with confiscated items serves as a stark reminder for travelers passing through TSA checkpoints at Orlando International Airport.

The confiscated haul includes everything from tasers and power tools to seemingly harmless items like forgotten pocketknives.

Mark Howell, a spokesperson for TSA, advises travelers to “check their bags before coming to the airport” to avoid delays.

As a mother of three, Alyssa Basthemer says she has to be meticulous with her packing. Basthemer uses spreadsheets and checklists when packing carry-ons to ensure a smooth security screening process.

The TSA encourages all travelers to follow suit, emphasizing the importance of starting with an empty bag and double-checking all belongings, including pockets. Finding a firearm at security can cause significant delays, as evidenced by the over 350 guns detected at Florida checkpoints so far this year, exceeding last year’s total of over 800.

Howell advises travelers with firearms to pack them according to TSA regulations and to research the laws of their destination country.

American tourists currently detained in Turks and Caicos for bringing ammunition are a stark remainder for travelers to do their research.

The summer travel season is already setting records. On Sunday, the TSA says workers screened nearly 3 million people at airports across the country and Orlando International Airport was no exception.

They expect to meet or surpass that total during the July 4 weekend.

For those unsure about what can be checked in or carried on, the TSA website offers clear guidelines.

