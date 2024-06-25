Local

Unclaimed $57K lottery ticket sold in Central Florida about to expire

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Lottery says someone might lose out on a big payday, as a winning ticket is about to expire.

Lottery officials said the Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Placita Supermarket on Mason Avenue in Daytona Beach.

The ticket, worth $57,598.31, matched all the winning numbers in a drawing on January 3.

But that prize has not been claimed.

The winning numbers in the midday drawing were 14-18-20-29-35.

The deadline to come forward and claim the jackpot is on Monday, July 1, 2024 at midnight.

