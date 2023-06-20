Former Popeyes space at busy Winter Park corner inks new tenant in ‘record-breaking’ deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
A highly visible, standalone retail property at what is arguably Winter Park’s busiest intersection has inked a new tenant in “a record-breaking rent deal.”
The 2,621-square-foot space at 600 S. Orlando Ave. that long was home to a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fast-food restaurant will become a new store for telecommunications giant AT&T.
It also may be among the most expensive retail lease deals in the affluent Orlando suburb.
