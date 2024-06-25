Jacksonville Jaguars could bring some home games to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — City leaders in Jacksonville are expected to vote Tuesday on whether the Jaguars football team will play some of their home games in Orlando.

The NFL team is building a new stadium in Jacksonville.

The old stadium is expected to close in 2027, so the Jags need somewhere to play.

Read: Florida Citrus Sports seeks to host 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games, Jacksonville Jaguars in 2027

The team could play the majority of their home games in Orlando or Gainesville.

The new stadium should be completed by 2028.

Read: QB Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars agree to a 5-year, $275M contract extension, AP source says

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group