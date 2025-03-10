Leatherback lays earliest recorded sea turtle nest on a County-managed beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A leatherback sea turtle was spotted on New Smyrna Beach, marking the earliest recorded sea turtle nest on County-managed beaches.

Although sea turtle nesting season officially starts on May 1 in northeast Florida, Volusia County-managed beaches have already counted their first nest.

Finding this early nest was a rare treat for New Smyrna Beach Turtle Trackers volunteer Jackie Frymire.

Frymire was enjoying an early morning walk when she spotted the turtle covering her eggs on the beach.

After the mother returned to the ocean, Frymire and other volunteers marked the nest with survey stakes and brightly colored ribbon. The nest will be monitored throughout its incubation period, which can take up to 70 days.

With water temperatures expected to warm up quickly in the next couple of months, hundreds of sea turtles will emerge from the surf to lay eggs on the beach each night.

Nesting season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31. On average, over 580 nests are laid in Volusia County. Last year’s season was higher than average, with 902 nests counted.

For more information about Volusia County’s sea turtle program, call 386-238-4716.

