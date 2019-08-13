  • Deputies: Deltona man accused of extorting UK woman he met online with relationship photos, videos

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona man is accused of extorting a United Kingdom woman he met online by threatening to send photos and videos of her to her husband, family and employer, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said Christian Smith, 37, was taken to the Volusia County Jail and is facing charges of extortion and illegal use of credit cards.

    Related Headlines

    The woman, who lives in South Wales, said Smith was blackmailing her after they met online five years ago, deputies said.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Investigators said the woman and Smith were in a platonic relationship and considering to date each other this year, but she later decided to not pursue a relationship because she wanted to work on her marriage. 

    Deputies said the woman claims Smith made written threats and intimidated her into paying $8,714 in exchange for him to not send photos and videos of her husband, family and workplace.

    Despite paying Smith, he continued to threaten her, contacted her job, and filed false claims against her, which resulted in her being suspended from her job, deputies said.

    Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Volusia Sheriff’s Detective Paul via email at jpaul@vcso.us.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories