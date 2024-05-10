Demolished Winter Garden restaurant to be replaced by this

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Whether one considers it a royal succession or a royal slimming down, the demolition of a longtime Burger King restaurant in Winter Garden has cleared the way for a new one.

The Burger King at 13500 W. Colonial Drive was demolished recently, with city of Winter Garden records showing a permit to knock down the 5,912-square-foot building was issued April 30.

The demolition is related to plans approved by the city in 2023 to knock down the original restaurant, built in 1981 at the southwest corner of West Colonial Drive and Daniels Road, and replace it with a smaller one that is 3,349 square feet in size.

