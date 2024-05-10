Local

WATCH: Buildings damaged, trees down as possible tornadoes move through Tallahassee

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Wicked weather blew through parts of Florida’s Panhandle on Friday morning.

It appeared as though Tallahassee took the brunt of it, with many downed trees and obvious damage to some buildings.

ABC affiliate WTXL shared video taken as storms passed through the area.

WATCH: Possible tornado passes through Tallahassee Video shows possible tornado damage in Tallahassee; credit: WTXL (WTXL)

Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said the powerful system likely included of mix of tornadoes and straight-line winds.

National Weather Service officials will ultimately determine the strength of the storms when they conduct in-person damage assessments.

Tallahassee officials reported severe damage to the city’s power grid, saying more than 66,000 customers were without service and power outages could last through the weekend.

The severe weather prompted officials with Leon County Schools to close all district campuses for the remainder of day on Friday.

Florida A&M University also announced campus closures for Friday.

All non-essential employees were being instructed to work from home.

