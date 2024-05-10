WATCH: Buildings damaged, trees down as possible tornadoes move through Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Wicked weather blew through parts of Florida’s Panhandle on Friday morning.

It appeared as though Tallahassee took the brunt of it, with many downed trees and obvious damage to some buildings.

ABC affiliate WTXL shared video taken as storms passed through the area.

Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said the powerful system likely included of mix of tornadoes and straight-line winds.

STORM DAMAGE: Strong winds from this morning's storms whipped this car up against a tree and almost into a house at Lipona and Jackson Bluff in Tallahassee. Our reporters are in your neighborhood this morning surveying the damage and clean-up efforts. https://t.co/p82b3MfGfX pic.twitter.com/cLxR69DpuU — ABC 27 (@abc27) May 10, 2024

National Weather Service officials will ultimately determine the strength of the storms when they conduct in-person damage assessments.

With possible tornadic activity in Tallahassee, early assessments of the electric grid show severe damage to transmission lines, impacting 11 substations. Restoration will possibly take through the weekend. Mutual aid has been requested. Over 66,000 customers are without service. pic.twitter.com/2AxenyHXNv — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) May 10, 2024

Tallahassee officials reported severe damage to the city’s power grid, saying more than 66,000 customers were without service and power outages could last through the weekend.

The severe weather prompted officials with Leon County Schools to close all district campuses for the remainder of day on Friday.

After discussion with our school principals and staff, we have made the decision to close schools for the remainder of the day. Parents: Please proceed to your school to pick up tour students. pic.twitter.com/6Ab5k06QR5 — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) May 10, 2024

Florida A&M University also announced campus closures for Friday.

All non-essential employees were being instructed to work from home.

#FAMUALERT 🚨 FAMU Main Campus and FAMU DRS are CLOSED today due to severe weather conditions and a localized tornado warning. All non-essential employees are instructed to work from home. pic.twitter.com/v4bzh5lxOX — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) May 10, 2024

