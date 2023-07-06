Deputies are working a death investigation in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation along Rio Grande Avenue in Orlando.

According to the Orange County calls for service, deputies responded to the Palmetto at Lakeside apartment complex around 2:30 Thursday morning.

From the outside of the complex, through the fence, WFTV crews spotted Orange County deputies and crime scene investigators inside the complex walking into an unidentified unit.

WFTV has requested additional details from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and we will update this story throughout the morning.

