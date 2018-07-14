At least 1 man injured in shootout between people in 2 vehicles in Bithlo

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - At least one man was injured Friday evening in a shootout involving people in two vehicles in the Bithlo neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported at about 8:45 p.m. at East Colonial Drive and Chuluota Road, deputies said.
Investigators said one man who was shot ran to a nearby Publix and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.
Another man ran to a nearby Circle K, and two other men drove away, deputies said.
Investigators said one of the vehicles hit a pole and crashed into a ditch.
Another vehicle was discovered in the area, but it's unknown if it was involved in the shooting.
No other details were given.
