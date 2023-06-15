Deputies: Deltona woman made fake report of child drowning in backyard with no pool, body of water

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies said a woman called 911 to report that a child was drowning in a backyard where there was no pool or body of water.

On their way to respond to the report, the sheriff’s office said two deputies were injured in a crash when they were T-boned going through an intersection with their lights and sirens on.

Fabiola Robles, 47, of Deltona is accused of misusing 911.

Deputies said Robles called 911 around 4:30 p.m. on June 8 and reported, “My next-door neighbor’s kid is drowning right now.”

At the house where the drowning was alleged to have happened, the neighbor told deputies that Robles had been complaining all day about the noise his children were making in the backyard. Deputies said there was no pool or other body of water at the home, only an inflatable water slide.

When asked if she ever actually saw a child drowning, deputies said Robles said she didn’t.

In addition to the three deputies and three Deltona Fire Rescue units who responded to the false drowning call, the sheriff’s office said multiple deputies, Deltona firefighters, Volusia County EMS and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the traffic crash.

The sheriff’s office said both deputies injured in the crash were ultimately taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Robles was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail where she later posted $5,000 bond.

