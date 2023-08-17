Deputies identify homicide victim 26 years after body found floating in Intracoastal

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies finally know the identity of the man whose body they found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway nearly 26 years ago.

With help from a private forensic genetic genealogy corporation, Othram, Cold Case Detective Sarah Scalia was able to identify the victim as Robert Bruce McPhail.

Investigators said McPhail was 58 years old when he died.

On September 10, 1997, deputies found his body floating in the Intracoastal northeast of Sea Ray Boats, now Boston Whaler. Deputies determine he’d been bound, shot, and stabbed multiple times before being dumped in the water.

Deputies said McPhail was originally from Kenora/Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and moved to the South Florida area sometime in the mid-1990s.

Deputies said McPhail went by his middle name “Bruce”, and had a passion for boats. There are no known photos of McPhail, but deputies said a facial approximation of him was created by Betty Pat Gatliff of Skullpture Inc. in 1997.

“This case required a lot of outside-the-box research and the cooperation of multiple agencies to give the victim a name,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Now that we have identified the victim as Robert Bruce McPhail our Cold Case Unit can work on finding who murdered him and why to bring justice for him and his family.”

Staly, Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast and FCSO Detective Sarah Scalia will hold a news conference to discuss the mission and purpose of the Florida Sheriff’s Association Cold Case Advisory Commission and give an update on McPhail’s cold case homicide on Thursday. The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

If anyone has any information about McPhail’s life or information about his murder, you are asked to submit a tip through email at TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or directly to Cold Case Detective Sarah Scalia at SScalia@flaglersheriff.com or by calling 386-313-4911. If you would like to remain anonymous, tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida by calling 1-888-277-TIPS (8477), where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $9,500.

