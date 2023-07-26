Deputies: Man, 60s, hurt in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hurt in a shooting Tuesday night in Orange County.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to Kingsport Drive near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Oak Ridge Road.

At the scene, they said they found a man, in his 60s, who had been shot.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment,

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not release his name but said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives did not provide details about a possible suspect or motive linked to the shooting case.

