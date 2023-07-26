Here’s how much gas prices jumped overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — You may have noticed it on your daily commute — gas prices are climbing once again.

In fact, Tuesday saw the biggest one-day jump in the national gas price in more than a year, according to AAA.

The auto club said the spike is on the heels of an increase in oil prices, which are at a three-month high.

AAA Florida average gas prices A look at average gas prices in the US and Florida on July 26, 2023, according to AAA (AAA)

On Wednesday, another 5-cent hike left Americans paying an average of $3.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

In the Sunshine State, gas jumped 8 cents from Tuesday into Wednesday, settling at $3.63 per gallon.

That average was nearly 30 cents more than just one month ago when Floridians paid $3.34.

But if you look on the bright side, AAA said Florida averaged $4.05 for a gallon one year ago.

You may also remember when gas hit an all-time high last summer, costing US consumers more than $5 per gallon.

To check gas prices in your neighborhood, click here.

